Residents of Tangier Island are beginning the process of assessing damage following the powerful coastal storm that brought significant tidal flooding to Virginia’s Eastern Shore over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The storm pushed water levels dramatically higher throughout the Chesapeake Bay region, with Tangier Island among the communities affected.

Several homes on the island reportedly experienced flooding, and residents are now beginning the difficult task of cleaning up and determining the extent of the damage.

Some residents have compared the water levels to those experienced during Hurricane Sandy, giving an indication of just how serious the flooding became.

The storm brought powerful northeast winds, heavy rainfall and unusually high tides, combining to push large amounts of water into low-lying waterfront communities.

The National Weather Service had warned of significant coastal flooding ahead of the storm, with conditions remaining hazardous through additional tidal cycles.

Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a statewide emergency Friday, November 27th, allowing Virginia agencies to coordinate recovery efforts and begin collecting damage assessments from affected communities.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is working with local officials to document damage to homes, businesses, utilities and public infrastructure. That information will help determine whether Virginia qualifies for additional federal disaster assistance. Accomack Director of Public Safety Charles Pruitt said that plans are underway to send a delegation from the county to the island on Monday weather permitting to assess the damages and begin the process of providing needed assistance.

For Tangier Island, the immediate priorities are cleanup, assessing property damage and determining what assistance residents may need.

The full extent of the damage on the island has not yet been established.

The Thanksgiving storm is another reminder of the vulnerability of Chesapeake Bay communities to major coastal flooding, particularly when strong sustained winds push water into already vulnerable waterfront areas.

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