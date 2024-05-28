Tangier Receives a $2.3 Million Grant for Environmental Projects

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today announced a $2.3 million dollar grant that it has awarded to Tangier Island, a unique and vulnerable Chesapeake Bay community. The funds will be used to plan and implement several important environmental protection and mitigation projects.

The primary project involves protecting Tangier’s only petroleum storage facility, which is exposed to flooding and will benefit from additional environmental controls to prevent petroleum spills. Safe, continued operation of this storage facility is necessary to support the Island’s fishing fleet and other equipment.

The Town is using a portion of the grant to purchase the tank facility from the existing owner. The Town will replace the old tanks and failing infrastructure with new double walled tanks and associated infrastructure. These improvements, which will be completed by the end of 2024, will prevent spills or breeches from reaching the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

Additionally, the grant will fund the purchase of critical equipment and spare parts for the Town’s wastewater treatment plant. Funding will also be used for the installation of floodgates at areas around the island that are particularly affected by recurrent flooding.

“When we learned about the significant threats to this unique community from an unprotected fuel facility and recurrent flooding, DEQ was ready and eager to help,” said DEQ Director Mike Rolband. “We are pleased that DEQ was able to provide funding and technical support that Tangier Island and its residents so critically need.”

“On behalf of the residents of Tangier Island, many thanks to DEQ for its financial and project management support,” said Tangier Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge. “DEQ’s assistance will allow us to move these important projects forward.”