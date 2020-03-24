Tangier Island Mayor James ‘Ooker’ Eskridge has asked anyone considering a visit to Tangier Island to delay their trip.

In a Facebook Live address to the residents of Tangier Island, Mayor Eskridge, after getting a YooHoo, said due to the nature of the spread of the virus and the Island’s limited health care facilities, he was taking steps to slow possible transmission of COVID-19 to the Island.

Tangier’s restaurants will remain open but for take out only.

Mayor Eskridge urged Islanders to refrain from taking trips to the mainland and to maintain the Federal and State guidelines.

By Federal law, the Tangier Island Airport cannot be closed.