Anyone monitoring the national news media has no doubt heard of the stress New York City is under from COVID-19. The US Navy sent its ship the USNS Comfort to handle non-coronavirus emergencies around the city, the ship arrived on March 30 with 1,000 beds.

Senior Chief Information Systems Technician James “Nick” Dise, from Tangier Island, Va., is the leading chief petty officer of the operations department aboard the Millitary Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).

The Comfort is working with the Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in support of the U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Bigley).

