The coronavirus has officially come to Tangier Island.

Unofficial reports from the Island speculate as many as 15 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. The VPAP website estimates there are currently 1-4 COVID-19 cases in the 23440 area code.

Superintendent Chris Holland announced Tuesday morning Tangier Island Combined School will be closed from Monday, November 30 until Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Students will be learning virtually.

