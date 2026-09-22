Tangier fundraiser in progress

By Linda Cicoira

Tangier, that island in the Chesapeake Bay known for its culture, dialect, and maritime traditions, has been losing ground for decades.

Residents once measured erosion in inches lost annually. Now the land is disappearing by meters, and six areas have been designated as “critically endangered” by Accomack’s Planning Commission.

Officials, scientists, non-profit organizations, and concerned citizens established a website recently to accept donations to fund two projects that could make a big difference and probably save the island’s economy.

Visit https://protecttangierisland.org/donate-here/.

The projects involve the two extremely vulnerable areas at opposite ends of the Tangier North Channel. One area is losing 12 meters of land a year. The other is losing 13 meters annually.

“It appears a tidal creek is forming, which would compromise the western side of the channel,” the website states. The area provides protection for the island’s harbor and the watermen’s soft crab processing facilities.

Biogenic reefs would protect the island and contain tens of millions of oysters that would provide a significant source of oyster larvae and seed for other oyster grounds in the region.

The website stated that “direct oyster fishery enhancement will improve water quality as well as the sustainability of various species that forage on oyster reefs or use them as nursery areas, including striped bass, black sea bass, blue crabs, and red hake. Restoration is also expected to increase seagrass beds, which serve as critical nurseries and foraging grounds for numerous species.

Jobs would be available to islanders for the project, further adding to the economy, and knowledge about such endeavors is also expected to be shared along the way.