Tampa Florida father and daughter die in Tuesday evening accident

Stock photo.

A father and daughter were the two who passed away in the accident on Tuesday evening in Nelsonia.

According to the Virginia State Police, preliminary investigations reveals that the Augusto Santos Aguilar, 69 years old, of Tampa, Florida, was driving the 2021 Mazda sedan, northbound on Route 13. For an undetermined reason, Aguilar crossed over into the southbound lane and struck the 2021 Freightliner head-on.

Aguilar was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The rear seat passenger, 17 years old Allyssa Marie Aguilar, of Tampa, Florida, daughter of the deceased driver, died upon impact. The front seat passenger, wife and mother, Maria Jennifer Aguilar, was transported to Tidal health hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, with non-life threatening injuries.

Notifications have been made to next of kin.