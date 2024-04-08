Target thief gets 12 years in prison

By Linda Cicoira

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for stealing more than $47,000 worth of property in 2021. The goods belonged to the Target Corporation and were being shipped to New York from a warehouse in Suffolk, Va.

According to evidence, the property was taken on two occasions when the truck stopped at the Stuckey’s, in Mappsville on April 13 and 21, 2021.

Forty-five-year-old Carlos Toirac-Almira was sentenced to six-year terms each for two counts of grand larceny. All but three years were suspended.

The defendant was also charged with conspiracy to violate racketeering provisions and racketeering. Those charges were not prosecuted in exchange for guilty pleas to grand theft.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said Target investigated after trailers were found to be in disarray, items were missing, and there were clumsy attempts to reseal the loads.