T.H. Badger Technical Center North Automotive Technology Program receives National Accreditation

Pictured: Frank Borowicz.

The automotive training program at Arcadia High School in Oak Hall has received ASE Training Program reaccreditation by the ASE Education Foundation. T.H. Badger Technical Center North’s automotive program has been accredited in the following: Secondary and Post Secondary Maintenance and Light Repair.

To achieve this coveted recognition, the school’s automotive training program underwent rigorous evaluation by the ASE Education Foundation. Nationally accepted standards of excellence in areas such as instruction, facilities, and equipment were used.

“This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents,” said Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation President. “Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that T.H. Badger Technical Center North’s graduates will be employable entry-level technicians. As a result of the quality education provided by the automotive program, the motoring public will benefit since better repair technicians will join the work force.” Upon completion of the evaluation, T.H. Badger Technical Center North has been reaccredited by the ASE Education Foundation. The ASE Education Foundation is a non-profit, independent organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level technician training programs against standards developed by the automotive industry.

Frank Borowicz added, “During the past few months, we have worked closely with the ASE Education Foundation to make certain that our program would meet strict industry standards, and now we are delighted to remain in the ranks of the ASE accredited training programs. Students will be assured of a quality education, and shop owners will be assured of getting quality job applicants.”