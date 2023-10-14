Swine & Wine tickets to remain

Tickets still remain for the 2023 Swine & Wine dinner and dance benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia – Eastern Shore Club on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Swine & Wine will again be staged at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center outside of Accomac.

Held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Swine & Wine will feature roast pig and chicken plus wine and other beverages. This year the Down ’n Outs Band will provide the music for enjoyment and dancing. A silent auction will feature Eastern Shore art, golfing trips, fishing gear and many other items.

Swine & Wine is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Boys & Girls Club. Through this event and other local support the Eastern Shore Club is able to provide services to students in grades K-12. All club members receive programming which focuses on three priority outcomes – academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. The club meets at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center each weekday after school and all day in the summer. The club has a 100 percent graduation rate among its members.

Sponsorships are available for Swine & Wine that will help the club meet its mission. A $2000 Whole Hog sponsorship includes 10 tickets to the event. A $1,000 Suckling Pig Sponsor receives eight tickets. A $500 Spiral Ham Sponsor receives four tickets, and a $250 Rack of Ribs Sponsor gets two tickets.

Tickets to the event are $50 and $40 for young adults 30 years and younger.

For information on sponsorships or to purchase tickets, email Sam Norton at [email protected] or 757-589-6187 or go to www.bgcseva.org and select Events and then Swine and Wine.