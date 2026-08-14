Swimming Advisory Lifted for Cape Charles Public Beach

August 13, 2026
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The Eastern Shore Health District has lifted the swimming advisory that had been in place at Cape Charles Town Beach in Cape Charles, Virginia. Recent follow up testing conducted within 24 hours of the initial samples confirmed that bacteria levels in the water once again meet the State Water Quality Standards. 

Signs have been removed from Cape Charles Beach, previously alerting the public of the advisory. 

Environmental health officials collect water samples from Cape Charles Town Beach weekly throughout the summer swimming season. Beach water monitoring on the Eastern Shore of Virginia normally ends the week of Labor Day. 

For additional information about the recent beach advisory, contact the Eastern Shore Health District 757-414-6252. 

To learn more about the beach water monitoring program in Virginia visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/beach-monitoring/. For more information about recreational water swimming safety visit the website www.swimhealthyva.com

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August 13, 2026, 8:49 pm
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