The Accomack County Health Departments has issued a swimming advisory for the Guard Shore Beach near Bloxom. Beach water samples collected on June 6, 2023, by the Virginia Department of Health showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the State Water Quality Standards.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters. “The coastal waters of Virginia are generally very clean, and we test them frequently to confirm this” said District Director, Jon Richardson. “On the occasions when waters do fail to meet the standards, we need to protect public health by letting residents and visitors know.” Signs have been posted at the Guard Shore Beach alerting the public of the advisory.

The sign reads: Warning! Swimming Advisory

Bacteria Levels Do Not Meet State Water Quality Standards

Swimming Not Recommended Until Further Notice

Health officials will continue testing the site, and they will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the standard. Environmental health officials sample Guard Shore Beach on a weekly basis during the swimming season from late May to early September.