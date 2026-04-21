Suspect in Sunday morning shooting: “Somebody better have died tonight”

By Linda Cicoira

More details have emerged regarding the shooting at a local Temperanceville nightspot early Sunday morning in which one man was killed, and four others were wounded.

At an arraignment on Monday, the suspect, 34-year-old Skylor Depree Crippen, who was identified as Skylor Dupree Crippen or Skylor Dupree Harmon in details released by the Accomack Sheriff’s Office later in the day, said he didn’t need an appointed lawyer as he would be hiring an attorney. A video was sent to ShoreDailyNews.com and showed the business was busy when a fight broke out, and then shots could be seen and heard.

Crippen, an HVAC technician, is being held without bond in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail in Eastville “due to the nature of the offenses.” He is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious assault of a rescue worker, and two counts of using a firearm in a threatening manner to commit a felony.

The names of the victims did not appear in records filed in Accomack General District Court and were not released by authorities.

The files noted that in his youth, the suspect split time between Maryland and Virginia, due to his parents’ custody agreement. His address was listed as Lankford Highway in Oak Hall. Crippen’s “father, grandmother, sibling, and child live on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.” Court records also stated that prior offenses in Maryland include failure to obey an officer in 2010 and assault in the second degree in 2011.

The records continued that Crippen “admitted to shooting (and) laughed about the possibility of more victims showing up to (the) hospital.” Crippen also allegedly stated, “Somebody better have died tonight” after seeing stitches to his face. “Defendant admits to shooting wildly as EMT staff approached to treat defendant’s gunshot wound to (his) foot.”

Sheriff Todd Wessells previously said the incident at Par 4 Bar & Grill on Lankford was reported to the Emergency Operations Center at around 1:40 a.m. “As Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived on scene and exited their ambulance, a subject began firing a firearm toward EMS members.” None of those workers was injured.

The sheriff’s office and the state police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Wessells said an updated release would be provided later. Anyone with information is urged to call (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through the sheriff’s website at https://www.co.accomack.va.us/government/constitutional-officers/sheriff.