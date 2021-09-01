By Linda Cicoira

The suspect being sought in a stabbing incident, in Princess Anne, was arrested by the Maryland State Police

Sixty-three-year-old Harold Levin Cropper, of Somerset County, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, according to a police report.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Thursday, troopers were called to the 11000 block of Bratten Avenue, in Princess Anne, to investigate the stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a 45-year-old woman, suffering from a stab wound to her upper chest. An ambulance took her to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was visiting with friends when Cropper attacked her on the front steps of the residence. The victim told troopers she and Cropper had previously been in a relationship.

