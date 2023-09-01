Suspect in Cape Charles chase arrested

September 1, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Cape Charles accident

Picture courtesy of the Cape Charles Police. 

The suspect in a high speed chase in Cape Charles Tuesday evening is under arrest.

According to a release from the Cape Charles Town Police, Jafeir A. Betrand was arrested in Camden, New Jersey Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

Betrand will face extradition back to Virginia, and as of right now he is facing nine felony charges, one misdemeanor, and six traffic infractions with more charges pending.

This case is still ongoing, with other suspects waiting to be apprehended.

The release concluded “This police department takes pride in protecting our citizens. We are an aggressive police department, with an aggressive commonwealth attorney’s office. If you plan to come into our town and endanger our citizens, we will catch you, and fully prosecute you.”

.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 1, 2023, 3:06 pm
Mostly cloudy
ENE
Mostly cloudy
77°F
9 mph
real feel: 79°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 43%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:33 am
sunset: 7:32 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS