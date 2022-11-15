The suspect in a high speed chase that began in Cheriton was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon at the Maryland line.

According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, a traffic stop for the vehicle in question was initiated in Cheriton and the pursuit began.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department canceled their pursuit near Exmore out of fear of endangering the public.

Accomack Sheriff’s Deputies picked up pursuit once in Accomack County. The Virginia State Police also assisted.

More information is expected to be forthcoming. Continue to monitor for updates.