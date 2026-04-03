Surfer rescued off Cape Charles Beach

April 3, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
hurricane florence

A surfer in distress off the coast of Cape Charles was safely rescued Tuesday, thanks to the quick actions of a Good Samaritan and responding Coast Guard crews.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Station Cape Charles responded to the call. Before crews arrived, the surfer had already been assisted by a nearby individual.

A Coast Guard response team was launched and escorted both the surfer and the Good Samaritan back to Cape Charles Harbor.

Officials with the Coast Guard said there were no injuries or medical concerns associated with the incident.

Preston Ford in Keller

The Coast Guard is reminding the public to remain aware of changing water conditions and to exercise caution while recreating along the shoreline. Boaters should also remember the Bay temperature is 50 degrees, which can quickly lead to hypothermia.

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Local Weather

April 5, 2026, 8:08 pm
Moderate rain
SSE
Moderate rain
57°F
4 mph
Apparent: 57°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 4 mph SSE
Windgusts: 40 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:42 am
Sunset: 7:28 pm
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