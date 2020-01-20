Accomack County Attorney Celia Burge told the Board of Supervisors at Wednesday night’s meeting that she is monitoring negotiations between Canonie Atlantic Railroad and the Rails to Trails organization. She said that the Surface Transportation Board has issued a Notice of Interim Trail Use or abandonment for the portion of the railroad from Hallwood to Cape Charles. The Surface Transportation Board has given the railroad and the trail group 180 days to come to an agreement.

If an agreement is reached to use the property as a trail, it would remain eligible to be used for railroad purposes again should the need develop in the future. The railroad leased the northern portion of the track from Hallwood to Pocomoke City to Carload Express. Canonie Atlantic is owned by both Accomack and Northampton counties.

.