A natural area at the former Northampton Landfill will be named for a well-known birdwatcher and county resident who died last year.

The Edward S. Brinkley Nature Preserve is the first area of the county to be named for a person after a new naming ordinance was passed by the county.

Supervisor Betsy Mapp said Brinkley “was instrumental in much of the birdwatching here in the county.”

Said fellow Supervisor John Coker, “I totally support it.”

Two county residents asked that the area be named for Brinkley and filled out the necessary application.

Brinkley was a frequent visitor to the former landfill site. He died at age 55 last fall in Ecuador while on a birdwatching trip.

