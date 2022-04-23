The Accomack County Board of Supervisors announced the recipients of the Child Care Start-up and Expansion Grants at Wednesday night’s meeting. The grants are financed by ARPA funding and total $599,816. The recipients are Onley Pre School, Shiloh, the Boys and Girls Club and Childrens Harbor,

A team comprised of County and Department of Social Services employees employees was assembled to review the grant applications. The team met several times to examine the information provided by each applicant and score each application based on the weighted points system disclosed in the program guidelines. The team unanimously selected the four recipients.

In total, approximately new childcare slots will be created by these four recipients. Before any funding sill be disbursed, the County and applicant must enter into an agreement governing the use of the grant funding.

.