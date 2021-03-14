The local COVID numbers for Sunday March 14 were low again. Accomack reported 3 test positives, no new hospitalizations and no new deaths. Northampton reported no new cases, no hospitalizations and no new deaths.

In Accomack a little over a third of the population has received at least the first vaccination. 12,886 have received vaccinations with 8147 receiving the first vaccination and 5017 have been fully vaccinated.

In Northampton a total of 6538 have received the first vaccination with 3951 getting the first dose and 2691 who are fully vaccinated. Approximately half the population of Northampton County has received at least one vaccination.

The 7 day average for Accomack County is 3 cases per day. Northampton’s average is 2.4 per day.

Statewide, 1173 new cases were reported Sunday.