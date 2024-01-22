Sunday night fire leaves family in need

A fire that destroyed a home on Tower Way in Exmore has left a local family in need.

The fire was reported at approximately 6:35 Sunday evening and the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene. Everything was lost. Clothing is needed for a 3 week old infant, a boy sizes 8-10 with shoe size 4-5, a female size medium and shoe size 8 and a father size extra large, pants 38 inches shoe size 11. You can drop off these items at either 3196 Main St. in Exmore, Market Street Grill in Onancock or at Shore Creations on Rt. 13 in Onley. Any immediate help would be appreciated.

Units from Exmore, Nassawadox, Painter, Wachapreague Melfa and Eastville responded.

