Below you’ll find a Sunday gallery of the 90th Annual Eastern Shore Homes and Garden Tour.

For one week every year, usually in late April, visitors tour inspired private landscapes, public gardens and historic sites across Virginia, enjoying our beautiful state at the peak of spring. In addition, more than 1,000 world-class floral arrangements created by Garden Club of Virginia members will enhance tour properties. This beloved statewide event will include 29 unique tours organized and hosted by 48 member clubs located from the foothills of the Shenandoah Valley all the way to the beaches of Tidewater.

The Eastern Shore’s leg of the tour is always on the final day. The Eastern Shore is renowned for its rich history, scenic farms, pristine preserved coastlines, seafood, and warm hospitality. Quaint towns dot the way north from Cape Charles to the Maryland state line. Our 2023 tour focuses on the northern part of the peninsula. Anchoring the tour to the south, perennial tour centerpiece and National Historic Landmark, Eyre Hall, is an acclaimed ancestral property displaying some of the country’s oldest continuously maintained gardens. Also featured this year was Andua in Hacks Neck, Minton House in Onancock, Kerr Place in Onancock and Wharton Place in Assawoman.

Enjoy the gallery below, courtesy of Megan Ames, Garden Club of the Eastern Shore.