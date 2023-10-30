Summer like stretch of warm weather scheduled to end overnight

October 30, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

The Eastern Shore will experience one more day of summer like temperatures.  After unusually warm temperatures over the last five days, it will all come to an end tonight with falling temperatures and rainy conditions that are forecasted to  last through Tuesday including Halloween night.  Temperatures will fall from the low 80s on Monday to the low 50s on Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday.  Lows during that period are expected to fall into the low 30s in areas of the Shore away from the water.   Wednesday night lows are expected to fall to 34 in inland areas.  If you have plants that will be affected by the cold temperatures, it would be wise to move them indoors if possible or cover the outdoor plants to prevent damage.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 30, 2023, 6:48 am
Clear sky
SSW
Clear sky
64°F
7 mph
Apparent: 64°F
Pressure: 1011 mb
Humidity: 89%
Winds: 7 mph SSW
Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:25 am
Sunset: 6:07 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Bloxom Auto Supply NAPA October

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber