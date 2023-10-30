Summer like stretch of warm weather scheduled to end overnight

The Eastern Shore will experience one more day of summer like temperatures. After unusually warm temperatures over the last five days, it will all come to an end tonight with falling temperatures and rainy conditions that are forecasted to last through Tuesday including Halloween night. Temperatures will fall from the low 80s on Monday to the low 50s on Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday. Lows during that period are expected to fall into the low 30s in areas of the Shore away from the water. Wednesday night lows are expected to fall to 34 in inland areas. If you have plants that will be affected by the cold temperatures, it would be wise to move them indoors if possible or cover the outdoor plants to prevent damage.