The Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s Eastern Shore Laboratory will again offer summer

intern opportunities for senior high school and college students, who are primary residents of the

Eastern Shore, to work at the lab on various research projects related to marine science.

Interns will have the opportunity to work directly with research scientists on projects such as

shellfish aquaculture, water quality, restoration ecology, and marine ecology. The goal of the

program is to provide hands-on learning and employment opportunities for local students

interested in careers in science.

Admission to the internship program is by competitive application.

William & Mary is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and encourages

applications from women, minorities, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to Hollis Parks [email protected] or mail to

VIMS, P.O. Box 350, Wachapreague VA 23480 by February 19, 2023.