Summer internships available at VIMS Eastern Shore Laboratory

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s Eastern Shore Laboratory, located in Wachapreague, Virginia, is accepting applications for five Laboratory and Field Summer Interns for the summer 2024 season. Interns will have the opportunity to work directly with research scientists on projects such as shellfish aquaculture, water quality, restoration ecology, and marine ecology.

The goal of the program is to provide hands-on learning and employment opportunities for local students interested in careers in science.

Requirements for the internship are both active enrollment in a high school (rising or graduating seniors), college, or university degree program and a primary residence in either Accomack or Northampton County, Virginia on the Eastern Shore. Admission to the internship program is by competitive application.

Applications are due by February 26, 2024 To apply, or for more information, visit: https://jobs.wm.edu/postings/58082.