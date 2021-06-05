Summer 2021 in Cape Charles will once again be alive with the sound of music featuring free concerts in Cape Charles’ beautiful Central Park, presented by Citizens For Central Park and the Town of Cape Charles!

The Harbor For The Arts Summer Festival is the largest summer-long concert series on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and showcases a wide variety of musical genres with something for everyone.

Now in its eighth year, the weekly concerts attract thousands of visitors and local residents and provides an opportunity to enjoy family friendly entertainment and to socialize with friends and neighbors, old and new.

This year’s concert schedule kicks off on Saturday, July 3rd featuring an audience favorite, J and The Band, and runs each Saturday through September 4th. All shows are FREE and run from 7-9PM.

Food vendors will be on site for the concerts. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy!

July 3 J and The Band

July 10 Bobby Blackhat Band

July 17 Celeste Kellogg Band

July 24 Latin Jazz Conspiracy

July 31 The Gentlemen and Their Lady

August 7 The Jangling Reinharts

August 14 Hoppie Vaughan and The Ministers of Soul

August 21 Good Shot Judy

August 28 US Navy Fleet Forces Band

September 4 The English Channel

Visit the HFA Summer Festival website at hfa-festival.com or Citizens for Central Park facebook page for for more information about the concert series and artists.

.