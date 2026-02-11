Successful Farm Tire Recycling Event in Accomack County Collects Nearly 66 Tons of Tires

Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District and Accomack County Farm Bureau Partner to Promote Environmental Stewardship

Accomack County farmers turned out in strong numbers on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, for a Farm Tire Recycling Event held at the Southern Landfill in Melfa, resulting in the collection of nearly 66 tons of used agricultural tires.

The event, hosted at the landfill with support from Accomack County Public Works, allowed producers to recycle up to three tons of tractor, large truck, and implement tires at no cost. The initiative was sponsored by the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District and the Accomack County Farm Bureau.

Organizers said the turnout exceeded expectations, highlighting the agricultural community’s commitment to sustainability and responsible waste management. By removing bulky and potentially hazardous tires from farms and fields, the event delivered a meaningful environmental benefit while helping producers dispose of materials that are often difficult and costly to manage.

Event leaders expressed appreciation to the farmers who participated, as well as to the volunteers and partner organizations that helped make the recycling effort possible. The Farm Tire Recycling Event was described as a clear example of how collaboration among local agencies and producers can advance conservation efforts and protect natural resources across Accomack County.