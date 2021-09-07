A vehicle was recovered from the marsh Sunday on the road to Guard Shore near Bloxom. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle when trying to negotiate a curve and ran into a gut that runs along the road. Units from Bloxom, Parksley, VMRC, the Parksley PD, responded. We have reached out for more information. According to the Virginia State Police it was a single vehicle accident with no injuries. Occurred on 9/5/2021 at 5:30 p.m., at SR 684/Guardshore Road, west of Winterville, Road, Accomack County. Nineteen year old Diego Chavez of Mappsville, was speeding in a 2003 Jeep Liberty when he lost control, ran off the road, and flipped and rolled over a trench. Chavez and passenger not injured, Chavez charged with reckless driving.Photo Courtesy Bloxom VFD Facebook Page

