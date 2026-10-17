Strong winds, coastal flooding possible as cold front brings sharp cooldown to Eastern Shore

Strong winds, falling temperatures and rough waters are expected across Accomack and Northampton counties today, with the potential for several days of tidal flooding beginning Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield says a strong cold front moving offshore this morning will bring a sharp cooldown. Temperatures could struggle to rise above the mid-50s this afternoon, with northwest winds gusting to forty to forty-five miles an hour or higher along the immediate coast.

Some showers could linger into late morning or early afternoon.

Gale warnings are scheduled to take effect this morning for Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic waters bordering the Eastern Shore. Marine winds could reach twenty-five to thirty knots, with gusts of thirty-five to forty knots.

Boaters can expect dangerous conditions. Atlantic seas are forecast to build substantially tonight into Sunday, while Chesapeake Bay waves could reach four to eight feet, with the highest waves in the lower Bay.

Forecasters are also watching the potential for an offshore low-pressure system to produce an extended period of northeast winds. That could bring beach erosion and repeated flooding at high tide beginning Sunday and continuing into at least the middle of next week.

Widespread minor flooding, with localized moderate flooding, is possible Sunday. More significant flooding could develop next week if strong northeast winds persist. The storm’s track and the severity of its effects remain uncertain.

Sunday’s temperatures are expected to reach the upper fifties to lower sixties.

Residents in flood-prone areas should monitor updated forecasts, particularly for high tides beginning Sunday.