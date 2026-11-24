A strong coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rain, potentially damaging winds and significant tidal flooding to Accomack and Northampton counties Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the entire Eastern Shore. Forecasters say gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible, with the storm’s strongest effects arriving during a busy holiday travel period.

Coastal Flood Watches are also in effect across much of the region’s tidal waters. Thanksgiving morning’s high tide is expected to pose the greatest flooding threat at many locations, although elevated water levels could persist through additional tide cycles into Friday.

The Weather Service’s Tuesday morning forecast calls for major coastal flooding near Kiptopeke in Northampton County and at several Atlantic-facing locations along Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Many other tidal locations across the broader region are expected to experience moderate flooding.

The severity and location of the highest water levels will depend on the storm’s eventual track and wind direction. Forecasters said confidence in a significant coastal flooding event is increasing, but the precise peak water levels remain uncertain.

Strong, prolonged winds blowing toward shore will push water into coastal areas as already elevated astronomical tides increase the flooding potential.

Rain is expected to spread northward late Wednesday afternoon and evening, becoming moderate to locally heavy overnight and continuing into Thanksgiving Day.

Forecasters project widespread storm totals of two to three inches across the region, with some southeastern areas potentially receiving three to four inches. Those higher amounts are a regional possibility, rather than a specific forecast for Accomack or Northampton.

Although the rainfall could provide relief from drought, forecasters caution that substantial amounts falling over a short period could cause flash flooding. Flooding from heavy rain would be a separate concern from rising tidal waters.

The storm is expected to move north of the region by Thursday evening, with rain ending from south to north. Winds should shift to the southwest and ease somewhat, although breezy conditions are expected to continue into Friday.

The forecast marks a sharp change from Tuesday’s cooler, mostly dry weather. Conditions are expected to deteriorate Wednesday as low pressure develops off the Southeast coast and moves north.

With the storm’s strongest effects expected around Thanksgiving, the Weather Service urged travelers to monitor forecast updates as details about its track, winds and flooding become clearer.