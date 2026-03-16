Strong storms, damaging winds expected on Shore today

Strong storms, damaging winds, and rough marine conditions are expected to affect Virginia’s Eastern Shore today as a powerful cold front moves through the region.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield warned that showers and thunderstorms will develop through the day Monday as warm, moist air moves north ahead of the approaching front. Storms could begin as early as mid to late morning and continue into the evening hours before the system moves offshore.

Although the greatest severe weather threat is forecast farther inland, forecasters say damaging winds and isolated tornadoes remain possible on the Eastern Shore. The strongest storms are most likely during the afternoon and early evening.

Even outside of thunderstorms, winds are expected to increase significantly through the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore from 1 p.m. Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts could reach 40 to 45 miles per hour.

Marine conditions are also expected to worsen. Gale Warnings have been issued for portions of the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coastal waters as the storm system approaches. Seas offshore could build to between 5 and 12 feet, with waves in the Chesapeake Bay reaching 3 to 5 feet. Thunderstorms moving across the waters could produce even stronger wind gusts and possible waterspouts.

Once the cold front passes Monday night, much colder air will move into the region. Tuesday is expected to remain breezy, with afternoon temperatures only reaching the 40s.

Forecasters say a below freezing temperatures are likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, lows are expected to fall into the upper near 30 degrees.

Dry weather and more seasonable temperatures are expected to return to the Eastern Shore later in the week.