Strangulation and malicious wounding indictments filed in Northampton

By Linda Cicoira

A Northampton County Grand Jury indicted a Melfa woman Monday on a count of strangling another woman and misdemeanor charges of rendering two children delinquent for witnessing the alleged act.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ava Marlee Brady, of Seaside Road, was charged with the July 31, 2026. The children, ages two and five, are not being identified because of their age. Court records were unclear about the transfer of the children from one woman to the other, as they did not state their relationship.

The defendant told authorities that the victim started the argument and shoved Brady while the two were at a home on Lee Street in Exmore. The women went outside and began screaming and fighting while the victim held the two-year-old in her arms. The defendant said she asked the alleged victim to leave multiple times, but the alleged victim refused and kept getting closer.

The victim told officers that Brady put her hands around her neck and that she couldn’t breathe for 20 to 30 seconds. She said the five-year-old was in the car right next to the fight and saw it.

Brady is free on a $500 secured bond and is prohibited from contacting the victim.

In another case, 47-year-old Jamar Jones was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding Kwalon Kelly of Exmore, when he allegedly struck Kelly in the face with a bottle on July 30, 2026. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving on a revoked or suspended license.

Records listed Jones’ address in Pungoteague, at his mother’s house, and in Norfolk at his sister’s place.

Exmore Officer Angel Mateo was dispatched to Frederick Douglas Road in Exmore, where he found Kelly with a bloody face. The victim’s brother said Jones, also known as Mitchie, called him out and said he wanted to fight. Kelly stepped in to protect his brother. Jones was then alleged to have told the two that he was going to get a gun and shoot them.