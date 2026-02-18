Story broken on Shore Daily News makes national newscast

The story about the tragic death of Mr. Ronnie Andrews of Robersonville, NC. after his Perdue tractor trailer ran off of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel on the North Channel Bridge was reported nationally Monday night ShoreDailyNews.com originally broke the story at 8 a.m. Sunday on the local news report on air and on Shore Daily News.com

Fox News reported on the incident on the 6 p.m. newscast featuring Brett Baier. The tractor trailer crashed through the guard rail and fell into the Chesapeake Bay resulting in Andrews’ death.

The incident is currently under investigation by the CBBT police. So far the cause has not been determined.

.