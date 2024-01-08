Stormy weather predicted For Tuesday into Wednesday

The Eastern Shore is headed for another shot of stormy weather starting Tuesday afternoon. High winds and heavy rains are scheduled to arrive late Tuesday and last into Wednesday morning. Before it is over, the Eastern Shore will experience high winds and between one and a half and two and a half inches of rain.

The National Weather Service at Wakefield has issued a high wind watch for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. The watch includes Somerset and Worcester counties in Maryland and Accomack, Northampton and Matthews Counties in Virginia. Winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected with possible gusts to 60 mph which could result in downed trees and power outages.

A strong low pressure will lift from the mid-south across the Ohio Valley Tuesday into Wednesday. This will produce increasingly strong, gusty winds across the outlook area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is expected. Preliminary forecasts say flooding is expected to occur during the high tide cycles late Tuesday in the Chesapeake Bay, resulting in mild to moderate flooding in low lying areas.

We will update the forecasts as they occur over the next 36 hours.