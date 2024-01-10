Storm Causes power outages

The Eastern Shore fared better than most during the winter storm that affected the Shore Tuesday. The storm produced some heavy rain and wind gusts to 45 mph. The heavy weather set in Tuesday evening. Over the evening there were several 911 calls including reports of trees down blocking several roads. There were also reports of a residential structure fire in Nelsonia and a reported brush fire on Drummond Mill Rd. in Parksley, a report of a fires in Accomac and Tasley and Cape Charles.

Approximately one and a half inches of rain fell in the Onancock area.

During the evening there were as many as 2500 ANEC customers without powers.

By 11 p.m. there were less than a thousand. ANEC worked into the night restoring power to customers.

Accomack County students will have a virtual learning day Wednesday with staff reporting 2 hours late and Head Start in both counties will be closed today

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the bayside of Accomack county through Wednesday. Moderate flooding is expected at high tide which will occur during the early afternoon. Some roads may become impassable due to high water.