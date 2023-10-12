Stodghill named United Way Chair

Maggie Molera Stodghill has been named chairman of the 2023 United Way of Virginia Eastern Shore fundraising campaign. As Maggie states “I am technically a “come here” because our family moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia when I was 4 years old. My father was a physician at Shore Memorial Hospital for over 30 years and my mother has been active in many local volunteer organizations, theater, real estate and teaching. I grew up on a working horse farm on Nassawadox Creek where my parents raised Arabian horses for most of my younger years. My childhood was spent making forts on the farm, crabbing off the dock, playing sports and spending a lot of time at the Trawler Dinner Theater.”

Maggie’s professional career has consisted of medical billing, catering and sales and marketing. After the birth of her first son, she and a good friend worked together to reopen the Montessori school. They sought to provide the opportunity to experience the same educational start she and her sisters had experienced. The Montessori Children’s House of Franktown (MCHF) is still one of her most meaningful accomplishments and joys.

Maggie looks forward to bringing her energy to help the wonderful agencies on the Shore and the programs they provide. Maggie lives with her husband, Chris, and their three boys outside of Melfa.

Since 1991, the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has raised over $8,000,000.00. These funds are used to improve the quality of the life for the residents of the Eastern Shore. Sponsorships from businesses and individuals are essentials in keeping the cost of the campaign to a minimum. This United Way has only one part time employee and donated office space. Volunteers are a large part of the United Way.

Sam Norton, President of the United Way of Virginia Eastern Shore Board of Directors remarked, “Investing in the United Way is a great way for our community to impact the youngest to the oldest among us by funding much needed programs. Most importantly, this would not be possible if not for kind donations made to the United Way from across the Shore. The community makes this happen. “

If anyone would like to make a positive impact on the quality of life of the residents of the Eastern Shore, please send a tax-deductible donation to United Way of Virginia Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 605, Onley, Va. 23418 or go to www.esunitedway.org.