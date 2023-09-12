Sting-Rays sells $1 million Lottery Ticket

Saturday, September 9, was a big day for two Virginia Lottery players. One won $1 million in that night’s Powerball drawing, and the other won $1 million after taxes in the same night’s Bank a Million drawing.

The question now is: Who are Virginia’s newest big winners?

The Powerball ticket was bought at Sting-Ray’s, located at 26507 Lankford Highway in Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number. That means the ticket missed hitting the jackpot by just one number.

The Bank a Million ticket is worth $1 million after taxes. It was bought at Tobacco Zone, located at 78 South Airport Drive in Highland Springs. The top prizes in Bank a Million ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings.

Whoever has the tickets have 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets to establish ownership. When they are ready to claim the prizes, they should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The stores that sold the winning tickets each receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia, with drawings Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.