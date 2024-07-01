Still time to register for 18th Annual Bayside Poker Run

There is still time to register for the 18th annual Bayside Poker Run Saturday, July 27 with its headquarters at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club. Sponsored by the Pungoteague Ruritan Club and the Onancock Rotary Club, this event raised over $10,000 last year for local scholarships and nonprofit organizations.

This annual Bayside Poker Run is a fun day on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and adjoining creeks in the clubs’ community service areas. Any boat owner may register to participate in the event, which is an opportunity to explore the bay from Onancock Creek to Nandua Creek in a fun and leisurely fashion. It is not a race, but simply boaters choosing their own course and own pace to locate and visit five pre-chosen locations designated on a nautical chart with notes and guidelines.

An added feature this year will be a limited registration of vehicles that will arrive at the same checkpoints traveling Eastern Shore roads. The event has long offered a land option if rough seas made participants uncomfortable traveling by water. This year non-boaters may sign up and enjoy the fun without owning a boat.

Registration for the event is $150 for the boat/vehicle and captain, which also includes four crew members. Extra crew beyond four members are $25 each, and extra poker hand entries are $75. Entries include the meal at the awards banquet following the event and a chance at many dock prizes donated by local merchants.

Captain’s Sponsors are also available for $250 and includes five crew members plus recognition on signs and in the program. Additional sponsorships of $150 are also available for business and individuals who wish to support the organizations who will benefit from the proceeds of the event.

Registration forms must be received in advance prior to July 19. Entries will be limited to a number of boats and vehicles the committee feels can be safely handled, so don’t delay. For more information or to obtain registration forms, email Courtney Nottingham at [email protected] or call 757-710-5739 or 789-3500. Registration forms can also be picked up at 25020 Shore Parkway Suite 1E, Onley, Va. 23418 (Onley Town Center).

Competition in the event will be in two parts. The “navigational skill” part will be for boaters or motorists to plot a course which will enable them to “log in” at six specific locations plus two mystery locations within designated time allowances. These locations will be spread among Onancock, Pungoteague, and Nandua Creeks and will be disclosed to all captains simultaneously at a captains’ meeting on the morning of the event. Points in this competition will also be earned in ‘Survivor-type’ challenges in various activities.

The “luck” part of the event will involve boaters picking up a playing card at each of the six locations and bringing a poker hand to a final destination at 5 p.m. At this location all boats meet to disclose their hands and have navigation sheets evaluated. The navigation prize will be $500 and the poker prize will be a Fall Vacation Getaway package of equal value for a grand prize total value of $1000.