Governor Northam announced in Sunday’s news conference that an additional 67 cases of coronavirus have been reported since Saturday across the state. A 63 year old Fairfax county man has passed away and that brings the statewide death total to 3. The local health department has not reported any additional cases on the Eastern Shore. Our case count remains at two.

On Friday, the Governor signed an executive order that gives hospitals and nursing homes more flexibility to add the beds they need without going through red tape. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/2U6cxVQ

The Virginia Department of Health has revised its testing criteria to give additional priority to first responders and medical professionals who have had contact with COVID-19 patients and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The federal government announced it will accept waivers from states for federal testing requirements. Virginia is preparing its waiver and the Northam administration is considering further actions to suspend state-mandated SOL tests.

Northam also announced that he is in contact with Virginia’s public school superintendent and expects to have a decision on extending the school closings statewide at Monday’s news conference.

I'm joining the Virginia Emergency Support Team to provide the latest updates on #COVID19 in our Commonwealth. Posted by Governor of Virginia on Sunday, March 22, 2020

