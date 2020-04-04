Saturday’s statewide COVID-19 numbers show an increase statewide but stable numbers on the Eastern Shore.

The report from the Virginia Department of Health reveals that 21,552 tests have been administered with a total case number of 2407 which is 395 more than Friday. 390 patients have been hospitalized which is 78 more than on Friday. Statewide 6 more deaths have been reported bringing the total to 52.

On the Eastern Shore, Accomack reported 8 total cases. Northampton has 2 to date. Many of those infected are recovering at home and some of them have already recovered from the virus. The new case in Northampton is an 80 year old.