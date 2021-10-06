The Virginia State Police will be conducting a job fair Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Eastern Shore Community College. Trooper, Samuel Boone of the Virginia State Police Recruitment Unit said this:

Trooper Boone said that being a State Trooper is much more than writing traffic tickets.

That is tomorrow between. 11 a.m and 2 p.m. at Eastern Shore Community College. Whether you are a job seeker or just interested, everyone is invited.

Trooper Boone said that there are over 300 jobs available with the Virginia State Police at this time.