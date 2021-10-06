The Virginia State Police will be conducting a job fair Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Eastern Shore Community College.  Trooper, Samuel Boone of the Virginia State Police Recruitment Unit said this:

Trooper Boone said that being a State Trooper is much more than writing traffic tickets.

That is tomorrow between. 11 a.m and 2 p.m. at Eastern Shore Community College. Whether you are a job seeker or just interested, everyone is invited.

Trooper Boone said that there are over 300 jobs available with the Virginia State Police at this time.

Eastern Shore Community Services Board