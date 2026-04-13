State Police push back on gun confiscation rumors in Va.

Virginia State Police are pushing back against growing claims circulating online suggesting the state is preparing to confiscate firearms under proposed legislation.

Officials say those claims are false.

Superintendent Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz addressed the issue directly, stating that no such laws exist—and none are currently being considered. He emphasized that the agency remains committed to protecting both public safety and the constitutional rights of Virginians, adding that law enforcement will not support any action that infringes on liberties granted to citizens.

The department is also calling the idea of firearm confiscation “un-American,” and says the rumors appear to be fueled by misinformation spreading online. Authorities are urging residents to rely on verified, official sources for accurate information as public concern continues to grow.

State Police say maintaining trust with the community is a top priority and are encouraging open communication as questions about legislation and individual rights continue to surface. They also remind the public that any changes to firearm laws would require a transparent legislative process, not sudden enforcement action.

For now, officials reiterate there are no plans or proposals under consideration that would authorize firearm confiscation, and say their focus remains on public safety and addressing misinformation.