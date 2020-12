By Linda Cicoria

State police are investigating a shooting that occurred last Friday night, Nov. 27, near Pungoteague.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Bobtown Road, south of Holly’s Church Road. First responders reported a vehicle in the woods and that shots had been fired.

“This is an ongoing investigation and without jeopardizing the investigation and successful prosecution, that is all the information I can provide at this time,” she said.

