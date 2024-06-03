State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Near Tasley

June 3, 2024
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday (June 2, 2024) at 1:46 a.m. on Greenbush Road in Accomack County.
A 2002 Acura RL was heading northbound on Greenbush Road, near its intersection with Merry Branch Road, when it crossed the centerline, striking a 1997 Ford F150.
A passenger in the Acura, Myron T. Bailey, 51, died at the scene.  He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Acura, Torey J. Duffy, 41, of Melfa, Va., suffered minor injuries.  He was charged with reckless driving.  He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford F150, Jose A. Mirando Saucedo, 31, of Parksley, Va., suffered minor injuries.  He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.

