According to the Virginia State Police, a female pedestrian was killed tonight in an accident with a vehicle near Bloxom.

Currently the Virginia State Police is the on-scene investigating.

At approximately 6:38 p.m., state police were called to Lankford Highway and Mason Road, to investigate a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Troopers are currently attempting to notify next of kin.