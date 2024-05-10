State Legislature to Vote on Budget Agreement Today

A budget agreement has been reached

Budget leaders in the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have come to an agreement ahead of the May 13 special session.

The deal does not include tax increases and uses an additional $525 million in state revenue for Democratic priorities.

“Governor Youngkin is grateful for all the members of the General Assembly, as well as the leadership, and conferees for their ongoing efforts to deliver a budget,” said Christian Martinez, a spokesperson for Youngkin. “He looks forward to finishing the work to deliver on our collective priorities for all Virginians next week.”

The deal will not be available for viewing by the public until Saturday, but sources say it includes a 3% raise for teachers and state employees.

The proposed tax increase on digital sales, an idea that was originally Youngkin’s prior to the legislative session that he opposed at the end after Democrats rejected all of his tax cut proposals, is not included in the agreement.

The deal also does not include the requirement that Virginia rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

Sources say that skill games were not included in the agreement.

The deal does not allow for additional funding to Youngkin’s lab school movement, but it does allow for the use of most of the funds, close to $85 million, left over from the previous budget.

Legislators meet on Monday in Richmond to vote on the agreement.