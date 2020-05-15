RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia’s health department has released coronavirus case data broken down by the type of test used after drawing criticism for the way it was compiling its results.

The state’s health department announced Thursday that officials had separated the data into results from diagnostic and antibody tests. News outlets report that the move came after experts raised concerns that combining the data could impact the assessment of the virus’ spread and the appearance of the state’s testing capacity.

Health officials said antibody tests made up less than 9% of the overall tests recorded in Virginia’s data and that separating those numbers caused “no difference in overall trends.”