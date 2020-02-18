RICHMOND, VA. (AP)- Virginia state employees and public school teachers could soon be getting raises and bonuses.

Money committees in both the state House and Senate unveiled their proposed versions of a two-year and more than $135 billion state spending plan on Sunday.

Both contain larger proposed raises than what Gov. Ralph Northam had proposed.

Each chamber will now vote on its version of a state before the legislative session ends next month

There are key differences between proposed budgets, with teacher and state employee compensation being one of the most high-profile.

.