By Jimmy Shockley

Three road improvement projects totaling $2.4 million will be coming to parts of Lankford Highway in Accomack County and are set to be completed in late summer 2021.

One is the integration of a new traffic signal at the intersection in front of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce in Melfa and new pavement markings, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Additionally, the median crossover in front of the Eastern Shore Community College will be removed entirely.

Temperanceville will also see road improvements in the form of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Saxis Road/New Temperanceville Road and Lankford Highway, said Jamin Gordon of VDOT.

Improved turn lanes, center turn lane modifications, new pavement markings, and the closure of the intersection connecting Temperanceville Road and Lankford Highway will also be included in the improvements.

The intersection of Lankford Highway and Chincoteague Road in Oak Hall will receive enhancements to the paved shoulders and turn lanes, Gordon said.

The intersection will also receive minor safety improvements in the form of new pavement markings and rumble strips.

Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point, was appointed the contract and projected completion is August 31, 2021.

